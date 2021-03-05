Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech

Shiromani Akali Dal members were on Friday suspended from the Punjab assembly for the rest of the budget session for creating a ruckus and disrupting chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s reply to the governor’s address twice.

Speaker Rana KP Singh suspended all Akali legislators for the next three days of the session after they created chaos in the Vidhan Sabha that led to two adjournments of the House.

Asking the assembly marshals to keep the SAD MLAs out of the House, the Speaker adjourned the assembly for 15 minutes in a bid to restore order. The second adjournment was ordered soon after the chief minister resumed his speech.

The SAD members termed the chief minister’s speech a bundle of lies and stormed into the well of the House. The ruling party members were also seen raising slogans against the opposition Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party for joining hands to disrupt the CM’s speech.

The Speaker announced the suspension of the SAD MLAs as they started raising anti-government slogans when Capt Amarinder Singh castigated the role of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over justifying farm laws when the Centre was preparing to bring the Bills in Parliament.

All efforts by the Speaker to calm the Akali members down were in vain.