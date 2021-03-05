Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech
Shiromani Akali Dal members were on Friday suspended from the Punjab assembly for the rest of the budget session for creating a ruckus and disrupting chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s reply to the governor’s address twice.
Speaker Rana KP Singh suspended all Akali legislators for the next three days of the session after they created chaos in the Vidhan Sabha that led to two adjournments of the House.
Asking the assembly marshals to keep the SAD MLAs out of the House, the Speaker adjourned the assembly for 15 minutes in a bid to restore order. The second adjournment was ordered soon after the chief minister resumed his speech.
The SAD members termed the chief minister’s speech a bundle of lies and stormed into the well of the House. The ruling party members were also seen raising slogans against the opposition Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party for joining hands to disrupt the CM’s speech.
The Speaker announced the suspension of the SAD MLAs as they started raising anti-government slogans when Capt Amarinder Singh castigated the role of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over justifying farm laws when the Centre was preparing to bring the Bills in Parliament.
All efforts by the Speaker to calm the Akali members down were in vain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t deny maternity leave to woman if she’s mother through surrogacy: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t agree with term ‘love jihad’, says Haryana Dy CM
- Dushyant Chautala said that his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the move to enact a law for stopping forced religious conversion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
- The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh slips to 29th rank in Ease of Living Index
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chitkara International School creates virtual mosaic for annual function
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single-day rise in nearly 5 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox