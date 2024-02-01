Akansh Sen murder: accused hiding in Canada, Chandigarh Police tell court

Police on Wednesday submitted a reply in a judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) court, saying that fugitive Balraj Singh Randhawa, wanted in the murder case of princely estate scion Akansh Sen’s murder, is in Canada. Akansh Sen had been murdered in Chandigarh in 2017. (HT File)

Police in their reply to the court of JMIC Chetash Gupta added that they were trying to extradite Randhawa to India.

The deceased, Akansh, was the nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh. He had allegedly been run over by a white-coloured BMW being driven by Randhawa in Sector 9 back in 2017.

The reply was submitted in response to a petition of the victim’s father, Arun Sen. The victim’s family had earlier alleged that Chandigarh Police had been slow in trying to trace and arrest Randhawa.

“In September, 2018, the investigation of the case was transferred to the crime branch by the orders of senior officers. The case is under investigation with sub-inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh. As per information provided by him, co-accused Balraj Singh Randhawa is in Canada and in this regard extradition proceedings are going on.” the reply read.

Randhawa had been booked for murder February 10, 2017. Later, police had announced a ₹1 lakh reward for Randhawa’s arrest.