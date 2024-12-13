Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akshit Rana to lead Chandigarh’s U-23 cricket campaign in Kerala

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh will face each other on December 23, while the last league match is scheduled against Tamil Nadu on December 25

UTCA U-23 team departed for Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) to play Men’s Under-23 One-Day Tournament commencing from December 15.

The team will start its campaign against Bihar on December 15, while the next match will be against Sikkim on December 17. (HT)
The team will start its campaign against Bihar on December 15, while the next match will be against Sikkim on December 17. (HT)

The team is being led by Akshit Rana. Chandigarh is sharing its pool with Bihar, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. The team will start its campaign against Bihar on December 15, while the next match will be against Sikkim on December 17. The team will play its third match against Rajasthan on December 19, and against Assam on December 21. Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh will face each other on December 23, while the last league match is scheduled against Tamil Nadu on December 25.

The squad is as follows: Akshit Rana (Captain), Aarush Bhandari, Abhishek Singh, Anmol Sharma, Armaan Jakhar, Chaitanya Sharma, Devang Kaushik, Dipendra Kush, Gurneet Singh, Gurtaj Singh Bains, Ivraj Ranauta, Nikhil Kumar, Neel Dhaliwal, Paras, Sahil Kumar, Amit Kumar (Manager), Rajiv Nair (Coach), Dhamendra Kumar Rana (Assistant coach), Ashish Awasthi (Physio) and Vishal Singh (Trainer).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On