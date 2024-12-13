Akshit Rana to lead Chandigarh’s U-23 cricket campaign in Kerala

Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh will face each other on December 23, while the last league match is scheduled against Tamil Nadu on December 25
UTCA U-23 team departed for Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) to play Men’s Under-23 One-Day Tournament commencing from December 15.
The team is being led by Akshit Rana. Chandigarh is sharing its pool with Bihar, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. The team will start its campaign against Bihar on December 15, while the next match will be against Sikkim on December 17. The team will play its third match against Rajasthan on December 19, and against Assam on December 21. Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh will face each other on December 23, while the last league match is scheduled against Tamil Nadu on December 25.