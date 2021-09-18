Alert man foils ATM robbery in Ludhiana

An alert Gandhi Nagar resident foiled an ATM robbery on Thursday night.

The accused, who introduced himself as Akshay Kumar of Jalandhar, managed to escape before the police could reach the spot. The complainant, Surinder Parsad of Gandhi Nagar, said he was out for an evening walk around 8.30pm when he noticed some suspicious activity at an HDFC bank ATM in Gandhi Nagar.

On inspection, he found Kumar tinkering with the air-conditioner installed in the kiosk. He caught the accused and called the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Prem Lal, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 511 ( attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest. The ATM had no night security guard.