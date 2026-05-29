All eyes on Mohali as MC poll results to be out today

The fate of 695 candidates in race to secure a seat in seven civic bodies of Mohali – Mohali city, Zirakpur, Nayagaon, Dera Bassi, Banur, Lalru and Kurali – will be clear today as the results of the May 26 elections will be declared. This time Mohali had seen a slight dip in its voter turnout – 55.5% compared to 60% in 2021. (HT File)

Counting will begin at 8am sharp amid tight security arrangements. Eight counting centres have been established across the district – community centre, Phase 7 and Sector 69, for Mohali municipal corporation, community centre, Chatt, for Zirakpur, Government College, Dera Bassi, Government Senior Secondary School, Lalru, community hall, Kurali, market committee office, Banur, and Century Public School, Karoran, for Nayagaon.

On Thursday, a rehearsal was conducted at all centres to avoid any hiccups on the D-day. Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal said elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure transparent and peaceful counting. Around 2,000 police personnel and 1,992 polling staff members have been deployed across the district. Only authorised personnel and counting agents, carrying valid identification, will be permitted entry inside counting centres.

This time Mohali had seen a slight dip in its voter turnout – 55.5% compared to 60% in 2021.

In Mohali city, where Congress had dominated the previous House with 37 councillors in the 50-member corporation, the grand old party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in the state, are tied in a close contest for supremacy. The previous House was headed by Congress mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, while the AAP had nine councillors. Independents held four seats.

In Zirakpur municipal council, 124 candidates contested across 31 wards. In 2021, 23 out of 31 wards were won by the Congress and remaining eight by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Nayagaon municipal council witnessed 87 candidates competing across 21 wards and 51 booths. In the last poll, contrary to other councils, SAD performed better, winning 10 wards whereas six were won by Congress, three BJP and two others.

Elections in Kharar were deferred after a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the failure to include residents of the recently included areas in the voter list.