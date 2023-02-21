All parties reach consensus, decks cleared for Sangrur medical college

Sangrur

The dispute over the land of Sant Attar State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur is likely to end as all parties reached a consensus on Tuesday.

The college is the first mega project of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had announced the construction of the college at the cost of ₹407 crore in the memory of Sant Baba Attar Singh in Mastuana Sahib.

The representatives of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust, Baba Darshan Singh, who gifted the land to the government, and a farmer organisation, which is holding protests against the SGPC and Trust, met the Sangrur deputy commissioner and handed a copy of resolution to him.

They have decided to exclude the 25 acres donated for the construction of the college from ongoing legal battle for the Gurudwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib and its property. However, they will continue their legal fight for the rest of the property and shrine.

The CM had on August 5 laid the foundation stone of the medical college at Mastuana. But the project hit a legal roadblock following controversy over the ownership of land. The Punjab and Haryana high court later ordered a status quo.

Secretary of the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust Jaswant Singh Khaira said: “We were always in favour of the construction of the medical college. But there were some legal hurdles. Now, we all have reached an agreement that we will exclude 25 acres from the ongoing legal battle but we will continue to fight for the rest of the property.”

“We have also offered building of the BEd college of our Trust to make it a transit campus of the medical college. The government can use the campus to start classes until the medical college building is constructed,” said Khaira.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said: “The representatives of the SGPC, Trust, Baba Darshan Singh and farm organisation have passed a resolution to exclude college’s land from the court case. I will apprise the government about the new development.”

