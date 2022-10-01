All rehri markets in Haryana to have pucca booths: CM Khattar

A month after the fire incident at the Sector 9 market, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that all rehri markets in Panchkula and other districts of Haryana will have brick and mortar (pucca) booths.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Rehri Market Rehabilitation Programme, the chief minister said that all street vendors in the state, including those in Gurugram, and Faridabad will be allotted pucca booths so that no trader has to go through a repeat of the September 1 fire mishap, in which around 148 shops, employing around 6,000 people, were burnt down overnight. Pucca booths will also be made in Rehri Market of Sector 7, 11 and 17 in Panchkula.

The CM also distributed possession letters to eight allottees from the Sector 9 rehri market. He laid the foundation stone of the Antyodaya Market and performed a havan.

Under the scheme, a 25% rebate on market rate will be given to small traders by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), but this will not be applicable to encroachers, the CM said.

“At present, the market rate of a booth is around ₹17 lakh, but after the rebate, a booth measuring 63 square feet will be available for around ₹13 lakh,” Khattar said, adding that a 75% loan facility from Central bank was also available.

“Interest will be exempted for allottees depositing the fee within 180 days. HSVP will spend ₹50 lakh on the construction of a footpath, and ensuring the availability of electricity and other resources in the market,” the CM said .

He also announced that Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana, which gives insurance benefits to small traders. Under the scheme, traders are compensated for loss of stock caused due to fires, floods and other disasters.He also released the brochure of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Farmers being given ₹7,000 per acre incentive for crop diversification: Khattar

The CM, who also attended the annual conference on the implementation of the district environment plan, said that increasing pollution levels had become a major cause of concern for humanity at large.

“Today many species have become extinct. Saving endangered species and conserving water is the need of the hour,” said Khattar.

On the steps being taken to save water, the CM said, “The ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana’ has been implemented in Haryana so that the coming generations are not bequeathed barren land. In order to promote crop diversification in place of paddy, an incentive of ₹7,000 per acre is being given to farmers.”

Emphasising on the need to save drinking water, he said, “Now, plans are being made to reuse water by setting up sewage treatment plants.”

National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who was the special guest, said, “Solid waste management is a major problem. We (the citizens) have to inculcate the habit of segregating wet and dry waste in homes. Both, the state and the society will have to work together for environmental protection.”