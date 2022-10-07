All school exams in Kashmir to be held in March now

The T2 or final examinations of all classes in Kashmir may be conducted in March from now on rather than in October-November, Jammu and Kashmir educational authorities said on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had decided that classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in Kashmir from this academic session will be held along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issued an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country” in August.

Director, school education, Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Thursday said they have submitted a proposal to the government and expect that the exams of all classes will be held in March.

“We have changed the session. Up to class 9, our exams will happen in March. We have submitted our proposal to the government. Within one or two days, a decision will come. Most probably, all classes will have exams in March,” he said on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

He said all examinations in schools have been held, except T2 or final exams.

“The assessment of only T2 is to be held. Most probably, the exams of elementary classes and those up to 8 will be held in March. Final decision will be by tomorrow or within this week,” he added.

So far, Kashmir and Jammu divisions were having separate academic sessions in tune with the different weather conditions as the exams in Valley would start in October-November just before the beginning of harsh and bone-chilling winters after which the students would stay at home for vacations. The exams in Jammu are held in March, just before the hot and humid summers begin there.

Mir said they were hoping to keep schools open till the end of December in Kashmir valley, if weather permits.

“Winter vacation will depend on weather conditions. If weather conditions permit us and temperatures don’t go below zero, we will continue up to December end,” he added.

He said that they were trying to complete remedial classes as they opened schools after two years (of Covid).

“There were a lot of learning gaps. To fill those, we are doing remedial teaching. We have made a plan and 80% gaps have been filled while 20% is pending,” he said.

Mir said that the department was doing its best.

“Cluster-level monitoring is going on. So if the weather permits, we will keep schools open till December,” he added.

On August 31, the school education department had issued an order for the implementation of a “uniform academic calendar” on the recommendations of a committee formed in April for uniform academic calendar for both divisions “in sync with higher education department and rest of the country”.