All-India forest meet: Narenderpal, Dona bag top spots in high jump

On the first day of the 26th All India Forest Sports Meet being hosted at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Narenderpal from Haryana grabbed the top position in the men’s high jump with 1.55 m. Ramesh KP from Kerala and E Someshvra Rao from Odisha bagged second and third spots, respectively. Players in action at the All India Forest Sports Meet at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Dona Kaugustine from Kerala grabbed top honours in the women’s open high jump event with an effort of 1.5 m , whereas, Carolreyona Montairo from Karnataka and Bharami from Andhra Pradesh finished second and third, respectively.

In the 100-m women’s race, Shamla VM from Kerala clinched gold by clocking 16.64 seconds, while Somvati Dehariya from Madhya Pradesh and Daisy TT from Kerala finished second and third, respectively. In the 5000-m men’s open race, Yudhishthar Sahu from Chhattisgarh bagged the top spot, while Shalisslesh Gangwda from Maharashtra and Karthick Raja P from Tamil Nadu were second and third.

The women’s open 1500-m race, meanwhile, saw Archana AKM from Karnataka emerge victorious, while Bharti from Chhattisgarh and Manisha Thakur from Himachal Pradesh finished second and third, respectively.

Surya Prakash from Karnataka hogged the limelight in the men’s open discus throw competition, taking the top spot with a throw of 33:22 m. Ramchandra Kandi from Odisha came second, and Kenchappa Chigari from Karnataka finished third.

More than 2,500 participants representing different states, union territories, and the Union ministry of environment and forests will be seen in action till March 14.