Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives

Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron.

Ruing large scale losses, the sector representatives pointed out that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had allowed the manufacture and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron in New Delhi, but the same had been banned in Punjab, describing it is as discrimination.

Following a recent meeting between the Plastic Merchant Welfare Association members and members of the state legislative assembly (MLA) Gurpreet Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga, a meeting between the plastic industry representatives and chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann has been arranged on Tuesday.

Association chairperson Sunil Kataria, president Vipan Kataria and general secretary Puneet Makhija stated that even the Union government had allowed the manufacture of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron, before reiterating the losses incurred due to the state government’s blanket ban.

Makhija said they support the decision taken by the government to impose a ban on single-use plastic, but the government should reconsider the demand of the plastic industry and instead of destroying the sector with a ban on carry bags, it should work on management of plastic waste. He assured of the industry’s support in such an endeavour.

“Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” Makhija said.

Plastic industry to raise agitation

The plastic industry representatives threatened an agitation if the CM failed to provide any relief after the meeting scheduled on August 9. Makhija stated that an agitation will be raised on Jagraon bridge on August 10.