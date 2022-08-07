Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives
Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron.
Ruing large scale losses, the sector representatives pointed out that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had allowed the manufacture and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron in New Delhi, but the same had been banned in Punjab, describing it is as discrimination.
Following a recent meeting between the Plastic Merchant Welfare Association members and members of the state legislative assembly (MLA) Gurpreet Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga, a meeting between the plastic industry representatives and chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann has been arranged on Tuesday.
Association chairperson Sunil Kataria, president Vipan Kataria and general secretary Puneet Makhija stated that even the Union government had allowed the manufacture of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron, before reiterating the losses incurred due to the state government’s blanket ban.
Makhija said they support the decision taken by the government to impose a ban on single-use plastic, but the government should reconsider the demand of the plastic industry and instead of destroying the sector with a ban on carry bags, it should work on management of plastic waste. He assured of the industry’s support in such an endeavour.
“Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” Makhija said.
Plastic industry to raise agitation
The plastic industry representatives threatened an agitation if the CM failed to provide any relief after the meeting scheduled on August 9. Makhija stated that an agitation will be raised on Jagraon bridge on August 10.
-
Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station
The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts
The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday. During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.
-
Ludhiana: 3 booked for thrashing teenager over monetary dispute
Three men including a mobile shop owner have been booked for kidnapping and thrashing an 18-year-old boy in Jamalpur over a monetary dispute. The accused are Sahil of Bhamian Road, and Sahil's two unidentified aides. Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, investigating officer, said that one Ashu, who is Tuli, 18, of Sarpanch Colony, who works as collection agent with a private bank friend, had sold a mobile phone to Sahil in May for ₹55,000. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Regularisation row: Ludhiana MC House committee starts verification of councillors’ lists
Members of the committee formed by the municipal corporation general House on Saturday started verifying lists provided by councillors of civic body staffers (sewermen and sweepers) working in their respective wards. Details of over 600 employees in areas under Zones A, B and D were verified on the first day by the panel, which includes councillors Jai Prakash and Gagandeep Singh Sunny Bhalla and other MC officials.
-
Unique Raksha Bandhan: AU prof leads mission to save environment by tying rakhi to trees
The festival of Rakhsha Bandhan may still be a few days away but the former garden in-charge and a senior faculty member of Allahabad University's department of Botany prof NB Singh and prof Singh's students celebrated the festival on Saturday in a unique way. Giving a message of protecting the environment, the group led by prof Singh tied rakhis to a number of trees and promised to protect them.
