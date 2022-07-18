Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal
chandigarh news

All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal

Speaking at an all-party meeting in Parliament on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the monsoon session, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said there were no communal clashes in Punjab even during the militancy era or the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi but same is not true anymore.
Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrives to attend an all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, at Parliament Annexe building, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrives to attend an all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, at Parliament Annexe building, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday sought steps to prevent the spread of fanaticism among the youth in Punjab, while stating that the “compromised” law-and-order situation in the state has become a cause of concern.

Speaking at an all-party meeting in Parliament on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the monsoon session, Harsimrat said there were no communal clashes in Punjab even during the militancy era or the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi but same is not true anymore. She expressed concerns about the recent developments, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala with an AK-74.

She said that Punjabis are feeling alienated because the central government has assured to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana for a separate assembly.

“Punjabis believe that Chandigarh is their capital and it will eventually be transferred to the state,” she added condemning the Punjab government for raising similar claim instead of opposing the home ministry’s move and protecting Punjab’s right.

In the meeting, she also pointed out that ban on Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘SYL’ and Kanwar Grewal’s ‘rihai’ have intensified the feelings of alienation.

Both songs talked about protecting the river waters of the state and the release of the Sikh detenues but ban on such songs have adverse consequences, so it should be lifted.

Other issues such as proposal for converting Panjab University into a central university, creation of a separate UT cadre in Chandigarh and implementation of central pay rates and erosion of the status of Punjabi language have added to people’s sense of insecurity.

She asserted that irresponsible rhetoric in Punjab has also vitiated the atmosphere, while referring to the comments of newly elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann who has described Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 402 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act for posing as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap and trying to extort money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered

    Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.

  • Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall (file photo)

    Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall

    Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.

  • Weedicide sprayed to dry ‘moong’ crop in a field at Naruana village in Bathinda on Sunday. Photo: Sanjeev Kumar/HT

    Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried

    Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.

  • Candidates at examination centre after appearing NEET exam at DAV School Sector 15 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh

    The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam. Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.

  • Gujarat ATS team recovered 75.3 kg heroin of high purity worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>376.5 crores in international market from a container near Mundra port in Kutch district. Gujarat ATS team along with a Punjab police sub-inspector located the suspected container.

    70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab

    Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out