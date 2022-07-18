All-party meet: Centre’s actions have left Punjabis feeling alienated: Harsimrat Badal
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday sought steps to prevent the spread of fanaticism among the youth in Punjab, while stating that the “compromised” law-and-order situation in the state has become a cause of concern.
Speaking at an all-party meeting in Parliament on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the monsoon session, Harsimrat said there were no communal clashes in Punjab even during the militancy era or the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi but same is not true anymore. She expressed concerns about the recent developments, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the murder of famous singer Sidhu Moosewala with an AK-74.
She said that Punjabis are feeling alienated because the central government has assured to allot land in Chandigarh to Haryana for a separate assembly.
“Punjabis believe that Chandigarh is their capital and it will eventually be transferred to the state,” she added condemning the Punjab government for raising similar claim instead of opposing the home ministry’s move and protecting Punjab’s right.
In the meeting, she also pointed out that ban on Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘SYL’ and Kanwar Grewal’s ‘rihai’ have intensified the feelings of alienation.
Both songs talked about protecting the river waters of the state and the release of the Sikh detenues but ban on such songs have adverse consequences, so it should be lifted.
Other issues such as proposal for converting Panjab University into a central university, creation of a separate UT cadre in Chandigarh and implementation of central pay rates and erosion of the status of Punjabi language have added to people’s sense of insecurity.
She asserted that irresponsible rhetoric in Punjab has also vitiated the atmosphere, while referring to the comments of newly elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann who has described Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist.
Unidentified persons pose as AAP MLA Kunwar Pratap, extort money; FIR registered
Unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly impersonating Aam Aadmi Party's Amritsar-North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and extorting money from people through WhatsApp. As per the police, the accused used a fake WhatsApp account for the crime. The case was registered on the complaint of Anshuman Khanna, who works in the office of the MLA.
Namaz controversy: Hindu outfit protestors stopped from reaching Lucknow’s LuLu mall
Letters@htlive.com The controversy over offering namaz inside LuLu mall here refuses to die down. On Sunday, the police stopped over two dozen people affiliated with a Hindu outfit from going for a protest outside LuLu mall near the 1090 crossing. The police further intensified the security at the mall on Sunday. A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary was deployed outside it. The right-wing Hindu groups intensified their protests.
Punjab: Rampant use of weedicide on ‘moong’ has experts worried
Rampant use of weedicides on the standing crop of green gram or summer 'moong' to speed up its thrashing and reduce time to prepare fields for paddy sowing has experts worried. Officials of the state agriculture department confirm that farmers are using paraquat dichloride (one of the most widely used herbicides) to kill plants of the short-duration legume. This method to expedite harvesting is not recommended by farm experts, they say.
Students appear for NEET exam in Chandigarh
The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam on Sunday and over 18.72 lakh students gave the exam throughout India. Various city schools also served as centres for the exam. Students could be seen lined up outside centres from 12.45 pm onwards for the exam, which was supposed to start at 2 pm and the gates closed at 1.30 pm.
70kg heroin seizure: Gujarat cops arrest man from Punjab
Bhuj: A man has been arrested from Punjab in connection with the seizure of heroin by the Gujarat anti-terrorism squad near the Mundra port in Kutch district, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Deepak Kingar, was produced before a special court of judge Chirag Shah who remanded him to the ATS custody till July 27, said special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami.
