Amarinder dismisses Kejriwal’s claim of not keeping a single poll promise

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed as ridiculous his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the Congress government in the state failed to keep even a single promise made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls.

“The people of Punjab were wise enough to your deceptions then, and can see through them now as well. Your barefaced lies will be exposed again, just as they were in 2017,” said the CM, in response to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener’s criticism of his government during a rally in Moga on Sunday.

The AAP leader had said his party will give 20 lakh jobs to the youths if voted to power in Punjab in 2022.

Amarinder said it was ridiculous to compare his government’s track record of implementation of over 84% promises with fulfilling less than 25% of the promises AAP made in the election manifesto.

“If this is the Delhi model you (Kejriwal) are promising, then people of Punjab are better off without it. Instead of indulging in claims and taking revenge, Kejriwal should focus on Delhi as he had fulfilled only 11 of his party’s 70 promises. The voters in Punjab will not be deceived by hyperbole,” Amarinder added

Amarinder pointed out that as per a report on periodic labour force survey (2018-19) released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation, Punjab has 7.2% unemployment against Delhi’s 8.0%, even lower than the national average.

“The AAP government in Delhi failed to show its progress on its 8-lakh jobs promise made in 2015. In contrast, our government in Punjab provided 16.29 lakh jobs/self-employment opportunities under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission, and 58,709 jobs alone in the government sector,” said Amarinder.

The Punjab CM also lambasted Kejriwal for not ensuring Covid-19 protocol during the Moga rally, as many AAP leaders were seen without masks.