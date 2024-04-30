Amarnath Yatra: Divisional commissioner, ADGP Jammu chairs high level meeting to discuss arrangements

Divisional commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain on Monday discussed the arrangements in connection with Amarnath Yatra 2024 at a high level meeting here. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that regulates the annual pilgrimage to the South Kashmir Himalays posted on its website that the pilgrimage shall commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

The government of Jammu and Kashmir on April 12 announced a 52 day long annual Amarnath Yatra from June 29 to August 19.

The meeting, attended by IGP Traffic, DIG CRPF, director tourism, deputy commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Kathua Udhampur and Ramban, HoDs and representatives from line departments, discussed in detail different components for smooth conduct of the annual holy Yatra.

Threadbare discussions were held on installing registration and RFID counters; facilities at lodgment centres for yatris; sanitation, provision of temporary bathrooms; identification of sites for langars and process for seeking permission with mandatory provision of CCTV and fire extinguishers, uninterrupted traffic movement, functioning of public utilities, appointing nodal officers, establishment of control rooms, availability of men and machinery, security, signage installation and other important arrangements.

The divisional commissioner directed the deputy commissioners for installing registration and RFID counters at Bhagwati Nagar, Chichi Mata Temple, Railways Stations Jammu, Udhampur and Jammu Airport and other key spots.

Discussion was held on comprehensive arrangements at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar and directions were issued to the concerned to ensure lodging boarding for yatris, proper lighting, water supply, health care facilities, PAS, assistance booth, desilting of drainage and other related arrangements.

Jammu municipal corporation was directed to ensure strict adherence to vending zones and scientific waste management. Fire and emergency services department was directed to deploy fire tenders at identified locations. Besides, the health department was tasked to deploy doctors, para medics and ambulances to meet any emergency.

The divisional commissioner further directed for installing signages, display boards for facilitating the yatris for sight seeing and visiting Jammu city. He asked the concerned authorities to keep a check on the rates to prevent overcharging from yatris. Directions were issued for making proper arrangements for seers and Sadhus who would arrive for the holy Yatra.

Directions were also issued for deployment of Magistrates and representatives from line departments in control rooms, provision of water tankers, shopping counter of Super Bazaar, telecom service providers counter and advance arrangements for emergent situations.

For ensuring hassle free movement of vehicles on the National Highway, the divisional commissioner directed RO NHAI to keep available sufficient men and machinery on vulnerable points along the National Highway.

SSP Jammu, SSP Security, SSP Traffic NHW, SSP Traffic Jammu City, Additional CEO Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, RO NHAI, Joint Director Information and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.