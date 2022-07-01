Amarnath Yatra: Lt Guv offers prayers for peace, prosperity

Chanting hymns, thousands of devotees set out on the 43-day Amarnath Yatra on Thursday.

To mark the occasion, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha performed a puja at Raj Bhawan, to pray for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all. “I have full faith that the devotees travelling from all over the country to seek the divine blessings of Shri Amarnathji will have a safe and memorable pilgrimage,” Sinha said.

Expecting a heavy footfall, the government and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) have made extensive arrangements for the yatra. Around 8 lakh pilgrims are expected to participate in the pilgrimage this year.

Officials said the morning and evening arti will be live telecast on the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website.

High-level security arrangements were in place for the yatris and for the first time, every pilgrim was given Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for the security of the yatra.

Meanwhile, Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC ) described Amarnath Yatra as an integral part of the Kashmir tradition and Kashmiryat and appealed for smooth and safe conduct of the yatra.

The GCC also appealed government agencies to ensure that immediately after the conclusion of the yatra, all plastic and non- biodegradable waste and debris on the yatra routes is removed.