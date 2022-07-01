Amarnath Yatra: Lt Guv offers prayers for peace, prosperity
Chanting hymns, thousands of devotees set out on the 43-day Amarnath Yatra on Thursday.
To mark the occasion, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha performed a puja at Raj Bhawan, to pray for the happiness, peace and prosperity of all. “I have full faith that the devotees travelling from all over the country to seek the divine blessings of Shri Amarnathji will have a safe and memorable pilgrimage,” Sinha said.
Expecting a heavy footfall, the government and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) have made extensive arrangements for the yatra. Around 8 lakh pilgrims are expected to participate in the pilgrimage this year.
Officials said the morning and evening arti will be live telecast on the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website.
High-level security arrangements were in place for the yatris and for the first time, every pilgrim was given Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags for the security of the yatra.
Meanwhile, Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC ) described Amarnath Yatra as an integral part of the Kashmir tradition and Kashmiryat and appealed for smooth and safe conduct of the yatra.
The GCC also appealed government agencies to ensure that immediately after the conclusion of the yatra, all plastic and non- biodegradable waste and debris on the yatra routes is removed.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics