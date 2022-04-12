Amarnath yatra: Registration begins at 446 bank branches across country

After a hiatus of two years, the much-awaited registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began Monday for both routes of Baltal and Chandanwari through 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Bank, and 100 branches of the SBI across the country.

“After a gap of two years, the registration for yatra started on Monday in 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country,” said an official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

He informed that the pilgrims can also register online through the website http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/ and mobile app of the Shrine Board.

He said that a Yatri Niwas at a cost of ₹32.16 crore has been made in the Ramban district which can accommodate 3,000 pilgrims.

The official said that the board was expecting an average footfall of more than three lakh pilgrims this year.

Devotees eager to undertake pilgrimage after two years

At PNB’s Rehari branch here, devotees turned up in good numbers to submit their forms and get registered for the pilgrimage.

Vinod Pandita, 35, a first-timer undertaking the arduous pilgrimage via the shorter Baltal route, said, “I am mentally prepared and look forward to undertaking this pious pilgrimage. I got myself medically examined at an authorised hospital, got my medical certificate and came here at the bank branch early this morning”.

Pandita informed that last year he had registered well in time but the pilgrimage was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Another pilgrim Rakesh Gupta, 42, said he was also eagerly waiting to pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

“I have submitted my form and I am waiting for the registration slip to be issued to me. There is no fear in my mind but every pilgrim should keep in mind that he has to be medically, physically and mentally fit to undertake this pilgrimage,” he said.

A PNB official at the Rehari Branch said, “Our branch has been authorised to issue 30 registration slips in a day—15 each for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, respectively. The applicant has to bring a duly filled application form, a medical certificate, four passport size photographs and a fee of ₹120 to us.”

Besides Rehari branch, the PNB has started registering Anarnath pilgrims in Akhnoor, Katra, Reasi and Kathua branches.

The annual pilgrimage could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic and in 2019, it was curtailed mid-way ahead of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

By then a total of 3,42,883 had visited the cave shrine that year.

In 2018, a total of 2,85,006 pilgrims had undertaken the pilgrimage.

This year’s 43 days yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from June 30 and shall conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Persons under 13 years or above 75 years of age and women who are more than six weeks pregnant will not be registered.

Group accidental insurance cover for yatris and service providers has been enhanced from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh and for ponies from ₹3,0000 to ₹50,000.

Adequate security arrangements being made: DGP

The DGP, Dilbag Singh said, “After two years the pilgrimage is going to be held and we expect a big number of pilgrims to visit the cave shrine. This year the lodgement centres for pilgrims are also more and, therefore, we have accordingly made security arrangements. Whatever is required will be done”.

I&B secretary holds meet at Srinagar, impresses upon wider publicity

Apurva Chandra, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, on Monday chaired a meeting with J&K chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary, J&K, Rohit Kansal at Srinagar regarding wide publicity to be carried for the upcoming the yatra.

