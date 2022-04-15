Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital

Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi.

The statement released by Vij’s office said that the 100-bed hospital will have world-class facilities equipped with modern equipment and state-of-the-art ICUs, where TB and chest disease patients can be admitted separately and emergency service will be available 24 hours for chest and heart patients.

Officials said that it will be built on two acres of land after demolishing the old TB hospital building that has not been upgraded since 1956. Repairs and renovation were undertaken in 2014, but no new structural changes were made. A new ward had been sanctioned under the MPLAD Scheme, but it was never completed due to paucity of funds, it has been learnt.

“The hospital will also be used as a nodal centre for TB and heart disease training. Apart from doctors, training of lab technicians and National TB Elimination Program (NTEP ) staff can also be conducted here. Not only Ambala and Haryana, but patients from nearby states will also be able to avail of its facilities,” a statement quoting Vij read.

Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports. To tackle this, a five-storey laboratory building will be constructed separately on the premises of the hospital in Ambala, where the sample report will be ready within 24 hours, as per the statement.

The facility was promised by the minister to the residents at a public meeting following the electoral win in the 2019 assembly elections, in the presence of city MLA Aseem Goyal, who thanked him for the administrative approval on Thursday.