Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital
Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi.
The statement released by Vij’s office said that the 100-bed hospital will have world-class facilities equipped with modern equipment and state-of-the-art ICUs, where TB and chest disease patients can be admitted separately and emergency service will be available 24 hours for chest and heart patients.
Officials said that it will be built on two acres of land after demolishing the old TB hospital building that has not been upgraded since 1956. Repairs and renovation were undertaken in 2014, but no new structural changes were made. A new ward had been sanctioned under the MPLAD Scheme, but it was never completed due to paucity of funds, it has been learnt.
“The hospital will also be used as a nodal centre for TB and heart disease training. Apart from doctors, training of lab technicians and National TB Elimination Program (NTEP ) staff can also be conducted here. Not only Ambala and Haryana, but patients from nearby states will also be able to avail of its facilities,” a statement quoting Vij read.
Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports. To tackle this, a five-storey laboratory building will be constructed separately on the premises of the hospital in Ambala, where the sample report will be ready within 24 hours, as per the statement.
The facility was promised by the minister to the residents at a public meeting following the electoral win in the 2019 assembly elections, in the presence of city MLA Aseem Goyal, who thanked him for the administrative approval on Thursday.
Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
Delhiwale: Driving along till the end of time
His white hair is standing spindly on his head, ably covering the bald patch at the centre. It is 3 in the afternoon on a sultry day. The glare of the daylight hurts the eyes. The light turns green. A person of his age usually gives up work and stays at home, watching television, reading newspapers, and WhatsApp-ing with friends and relatives. Another traffic light. Hari Om isn't tempted. The traffic light turns green.
Zirakpur iron shed collapse: Kin of two deceased victims to get ₹2 lakh compensation
The Mohali administration has decided to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the two female workers who were killed in the iron shed collapse in Rampur Kalan village, Zirakpur, on March 29. Also, the deputy commissioner will direct the shed owner and contractor to pay compensation to the families in line with the victims' daily wages till they would have attained the retirement age of 60.
Audit flags PunCom’s failure to recover ₹21-crore debt
In its latest audit report, the principal accountant general of Punjab has once again found glaring financial irregularities at Punjab Communication Limited (PunCom), Phase 7. It has a history of adverse audit reports and observations since 2006-07. Its tardy recovery rate from debtors is the first issue flagged by the latest audit report. The audit also states that the management's inability to dispose of finished goods led to the loss of around ₹14 crore.
Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18
Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap. The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year's PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”. Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.
