Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala couple held for suicide attempt atop mosque
chandigarh news

Ambala couple held for suicide attempt atop mosque

The suicide attempt was averted after Ambala locals got involved and the duo was held by the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The suicide attempt was averted after Ambala locals got involved and the duo was held by the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

A local man and his wife were arrested on charges of attempt to suicide and for outraging religious feelings, the police said on Sunday.

Sufi Imran Khan, the president of Haryana Muslim Committee, told the police that the 30-year-old man had climbed atop the terrace of Ramkishan Masjid, along with his family, and threatened to commit suicide using petrol.

However, the incident was averted after locals got involved and the duo was held by the police. A case under Sections 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out