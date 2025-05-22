Ambala DC office receives hoax bomb threat

Panic gripped the Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) office on Wednesday after an e-mail regarding a bomb at the premises was received on the official ID of the DC. Earlier, similar threat mails were received at Fatehabad and Faridabad, but were also found to be hoax. (File)

Security agencies were immediately alerted.

After a search, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

DC Ajay Tomar said that the mail was received on the official ID early morning that RDX-based IED has been placed at the premises but prima facie it appeared to be a hoax.

“Police teams, along with bomb disposal squad and other teams started a search operation before office was opened for employees. After a go-ahead by the police, it was proved to be a mere rumour. Police are investigating the source of the mail and will ensure strict action,” he said.

Earlier, similar threat mails were received at Fatehabad and Faridabad, but were also found to be hoax.