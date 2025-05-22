Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambala DC office receives hoax bomb threat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 22, 2025 09:02 AM IST

DC Ajay Tomar said that the mail was received on the official ID early morning that RDX-based IED has been placed at the premises but prima facie it appeared to be a hoax

Panic gripped the Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) office on Wednesday after an e-mail regarding a bomb at the premises was received on the official ID of the DC.

Earlier, similar threat mails were received at Fatehabad and Faridabad, but were also found to be hoax. (File)
Earlier, similar threat mails were received at Fatehabad and Faridabad, but were also found to be hoax. (File)

Security agencies were immediately alerted.

After a search, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

DC Ajay Tomar said that the mail was received on the official ID early morning that RDX-based IED has been placed at the premises but prima facie it appeared to be a hoax.

“Police teams, along with bomb disposal squad and other teams started a search operation before office was opened for employees. After a go-ahead by the police, it was proved to be a mere rumour. Police are investigating the source of the mail and will ensure strict action,” he said.

Earlier, similar threat mails were received at Fatehabad and Faridabad, but were also found to be hoax.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ambala DC office receives hoax bomb threat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On