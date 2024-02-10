Ambala division gets GM’s Excellency Award

The Ambala railway division was on Thursday honoured with “General Manager Excellency Award” during the 68th Railway Week at the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar Ceremony in New Delhi. The Ambala railway division was on Thursday honoured with “General Manager Excellency Award” during the 68th Railway Week at the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar Ceremony in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media on Friday, Ambala divisional railway manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said the ceremony organised by Northern Railway Headquarters at National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri, was chaired by general manager of northern railways Shobhan Chaudhuri.

“The GM honoured the employees for doing commendable work individually and various departments of divisions and other units by giving them efficiency shields for their excellent work. General Manager’s Excellency Award was conferred to Ambala Division and 13 employees working in various departments of the division were also awarded. In addition to this, a total of 11 shields were awarded to various departments under the division for their excellent performance and remarkable services,” he added.

Naveen Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala said commercial department was conferred with “Best Station under A-1, A & B Category Shield in Cleanliness” for the cleanliness of Saharanpur railway station, Mechanical department was conferred with “Train Lighting & Air Conditioning Shield” and “Best Maintained MEMU Shield – MEMU Car Shed Saharanpur”, medical department was conferred with “Family Welfare Shield” and “Best Maintained Divisional Hospital, Ambala Cantonment”, safety department was conferred with “Best Maintained Running Room Shield - Ambala Cantt.” and several others.