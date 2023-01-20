Ambala division to cancel six trains from January 25 to 28

Owing to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work in connection with commissioning of Chhintawala and Nabha stations by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Rajpura-Bhatinda Section, the Ambala Division has decided to cancel six trains and divert many. Officials said that the work will be carried out from January 19 to 28, Chief Commissioner Safety inspection will be done on Jan 28 and the doubling work will be commissioned same day. Those cancelled from January 25 to 28 are train no. 04548 (Bhatinda to Ambala Cantt), train no. 14510 (Bhatinda to Ambala Cantt), train no. 04531 (Ambala Cantt to Dhuri), train no. 14547 (Ambala Cantt to Bhatinda) and train no. 14525 (Ambala Cantt to Sri Ganga Nagar) and on return journey as well (14526). At least six other trains will be diverted or short-terminated/originated, officials added.

Enhanced money for BPL families to buy mustard oil in Haryana

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has decided that eligible families will receive an enhanced amount of ₹300 per month through direct benefit transfer for purchasing mustard oil. Earlier, such beneficiaries used to get an amount of ₹250 per month. Food and supplies minister Dushyant Chautala said that 31.47 lakh families have been included in the new AAY/BPL list issued by the state government. The families will start receiving the enhanced benefit from February 2023 itself.

Khattar for timely disposal of complaints received on CM window

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the disposal of complaints received on the CM window should be completed in a time-bound manner. The chief minister will review the CM window complaints every three months. While presiding over the CM window meeting, the chief minister said that a mobile app will be created for the departmental officers for complete information about the grievances of CM window. He said that the details of the complaints regarding the police department should be kept separate and it should be disposed of within the time limit.