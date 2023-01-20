Ambala division to cancel six trains from January 25 to 28
Owing to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work in connection with commissioning of Chhintawala and Nabha stations by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Rajpura-Bathinda Section, the Ambala Division has decided to cancel six trains and divert many.
Owing to pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work in connection with commissioning of Chhintawala and Nabha stations by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Rajpura-Bhatinda Section, the Ambala Division has decided to cancel six trains and divert many. Officials said that the work will be carried out from January 19 to 28, Chief Commissioner Safety inspection will be done on Jan 28 and the doubling work will be commissioned same day. Those cancelled from January 25 to 28 are train no. 04548 (Bhatinda to Ambala Cantt), train no. 14510 (Bhatinda to Ambala Cantt), train no. 04531 (Ambala Cantt to Dhuri), train no. 14547 (Ambala Cantt to Bhatinda) and train no. 14525 (Ambala Cantt to Sri Ganga Nagar) and on return journey as well (14526). At least six other trains will be diverted or short-terminated/originated, officials added.
