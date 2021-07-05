Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala man held for conducting pre-natal test
The sex determination test was conducted at a private clinic in Kharar. (Representational photo)
The raid was conducted by a joint team of Ambala and Kharar health departments on Saturday and the accused, who demanded 20,000 for the illegal test, was handed over to the police
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:10 AM IST

An Ambala resident has been arrested for conducting a sex determination test at a private diagnostic centre in Kharar, officials said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted by a joint team of Ambala and Kharar health departments on Saturday and the accused was handed over to the police.

According to the officials, they received a tip-off about illegal pre-natal tests being done by the Ambala man, following which they sent a decoy customer to the accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar. He told the woman that the test would be conducted at a private clinic in Kharar.

Deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT), Dr Balwinder Kaur, said that a deal to conduct the sex determination test was fixed at 20,000 with the tout, out of which 10,000 were paid by the decoy in advance.

“However, the man was caught red-handed by our team and 8,500 were recovered from him and 1,500 from the diagnostic centre,” said Kaur.

Kharar station house officer Ashok Kumar said a case has been registered against Rakesh Kumar under Sections 4, 5, 6 23, 29 of the PCPNDT Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

