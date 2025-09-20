Ambala police range launch ‘Operation Sweep’

In view of the regular extortion-induced firing incidents in the region and to control crime, the Ambala range IG Pankaj Nain on Friday said that “Operation Sweep” has been launched in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts of the range. A spokesperson said that Nain conducted an in-depth analysis of the current status of crime control in the division and successfully launched the mission, under which the police will play an effective role in crime control by visiting every criminal’s home and collecting information about them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The decision was taken after a late evening meeting organised to strengthen crime control in the Ambala range that was chaired by Nain and attended by all police officers and station in-charges from Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra, along with representatives from the security and surveillance departments.

A spokesperson said that Nain conducted an in-depth analysis of the current status of crime control in the division and successfully launched the mission, under which the police will play an effective role in crime control by visiting every criminal’s home and collecting information about them.

“The operation is divided into four main parts -- activation of special crime units to take strict action against criminals involved in heinous crimes; keeping a close watch on suspicious youth at village and mohalla level, who may be in contact with criminal elements; strict monitoring of criminals recently released from jail, so that they do not take the path of crime again and verification of criminals released on bail is mandatory at the police station level,” the spokesperson said.

Nain said that he has issued instructions that operators of hotels, dharamshalas, PGs, guest houses, and rental accommodations will be immediately and thoroughly verified, with a special focus on recording the identity cards and mobile numbers of occupants.

“To tighten traffic management, effective action will be taken against triple-riding, drunk driving, and vehicles without number plates or required legal documents. I’ve also urged all the police officers and personnel to work with team spirit and dedication and also appealed to citizens to join forces with the police and play an active role in controlling crime and apprehending criminals,” he added.