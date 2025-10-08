Edit Profile
    Ambala railway division richer by ₹2.88 crore from ticket checking in September

    The cumulative revenue from January this year till September was 23.47 crore, an increase of 22.27% compared to the cumulative revenue of 19.20 crore in the period in 2024.

    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
    The Ambala railway division has generated 2.88 crore as revenue from passengers travelling illegally and without tickets at various railway stations and trains.

    Senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala division, Naveen Kumar said that the revenue saw an increase of approximately 49.20% from last year.
    Senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala division, Naveen Kumar said that the revenue saw an increase of approximately 49.20% from last year. In September 2024 1.93 crore was generated from fines imposed on those travelling without tickets.

    In addition, in September this year, 741 cases of garbage disposal were received, generating revenue of 1.55 lakh as well as 49 fines of smoking worth 9,800.

    Kumar said that the railways are constantly striving to provide passengers with a convenient and comfortable travel experience.

