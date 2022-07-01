Ambala: Several major roads get waterlogged for hours
Several major roads in Ambala remained waterlogged for several hours as it rained for nearly six hours on Thursday in what was the first major monsoon spell of this season.
Despite the administration’s claiming timely cleaning of drains, the issue of water accumulation was reported from HSVP sectors like 8, 9 and 10; Old Town areas like Jagadhari Gate Road, Shakul Kund Road and Nadi Mohalla; along with market alleys of Sadar area in Cantonment.
A shopkeeper in the city complained that the civic body has not opened small drains in colonies and rather chosen to pick dry waste from them in the name of cleaning. Major waterlogging was also witnessed on court road covering areas around the district court, DC’s office, SDM’s office and other low-lying areas. The parking of the mini secretariat’s Saral Kendra also remained flooded for hours.
Moreover, vehicles on the national highway-44 were seen moving at snail’s place between Shahpur Fatak to Shatri Cut in the morning, primarily due to slow pace of construction on the underpass for Shastri Colony and large pits that were filled with rainwater in the diverted lane.
Gaurav, who was commuting to Chandigarh, said, “It took nearly 30 minutes to cross the 10-kilometer stretch in the morning that generally takes around 10 minutes.”
Sub-divisional magistrate (city) Hitesh Kumar Meena, said, “Nearly 20 pump sets were in place under the limits of municipal corporation and the rainwater was drained out as soon as possible. In the rural belt, irrigation department ensured that there is no waterlogging especially in the agricultural fields.”
Deputy commissioner Vikram checked water drainage facilities in Cantonment, Executive Officer, Municipal Corporation, Jarnail Singh was in City for the same purpose.
