Ambala shocker: Asked to shun drugs, addict stabs friend to death

Peeved over being asked to give up his drug addiction, a 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed his friend to death in Ambala’s Saha block, police said on Friday.

The victim, Gaurav, 23, lived in the same neighbourhood as the accused, Gurmeet, 26, in Bihta village of the town. Gurmeet was arrested on Friday evening.

Gaurav’s younger brother, Ankit, told the police that Gaurav and Gurmeet were good friends, but the latter had been keeping bad company and consuming drugs.

“Gaurav had objected to his drug abuse in the past that often led to arguments between them. On Friday, around noon, I heard loud voices and rushed to Ramdasiya Chopal, where I found them arguing again. In a matter of seconds, Gurmeet took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed my brother in the stomach. As I ran to save him, Gurmeet fled with the weapon,” Ankit told the police.

He said Gaurav was taken to a local health centre with the help of villagers, but he was referred to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment. There, doctors further transferred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

On Ankit’s complaint, a murder case was registered at the Saha police station against Gurmeet, who was arrested on Friday evening.

Gurmeet in the custody of Ambala police. (HT)

Saha SHO inspector Yashdeep Singh said Gurmeet was nabbed from near Kesari railway station. “He will be presented before a court on Saturday. We will try to recover the knife used in the crime during his remand,” the inspector added.