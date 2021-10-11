Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala: Two held with 80 gm heroin
Ambala: Two held with 80 gm heroin

Two residents of Nariyali village were arrested with heroin worth 8 lakh by a team of Special Task Force and anti-narcotics cell of Ambala police
The accused duo will be presented before a court on Monday, the Ambala police said. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

Two locals were held with 80 grams of heroin, said to be worth 8 lakh, from NH-44 in Ambala, the police said on Sunday.

In a statement, officials of the Ambala police said that the suspects, identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Pinda, and Parwinder Singh, alias Happy, of Nariyali village were arrested with the contraband by a team of Special Task Force and the anti-narcotics cell.

“Two packets of 40 grams each were found from the pockets of the bike-borne accused during checking at Shastri Cut. A case was registered at Parao police station. The duo will be presented before a court on Monday,” a police statement reads.

Monday, October 11, 2021
