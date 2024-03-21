Ambala woman, male friend end life at Morni guest house in ‘suicide pact’

A 25-year-old woman and her 26-year-old male friend died after allegedly consuming celphos at a guest house in Morni. As per the guest house staff, the duo had checked in on Tuesday morning, said Morni police. (Getty image)

The woman, who was married and missing from her Ambala home since March 18, was found dead in the guest house on Tuesday night, while her male friend died later at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

As per the guest house staff, the duo had checked in on Tuesday morning. When they did re-emerge till late evening, the staff got suspicious and knocked the door, but did not get any response. They alerted the police, who on responding to the scene, found the woman dead in the room and her male friend lying unconscious, with traces of vomit in the room.

Police also found wrappers of celphos tablets and some snacks in the room.

The man was rushed to the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, in a critical condition. He was referred to PGIMER, where he died during treatment on Wednesday afternoon.

As per police, the man, who lived in a Panchkula village, was unmarried and repaired motorcycles for a living. The woman was a daily wager. Her autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. The report is awaited.

CCTV footage showed the duo checking in together and sharing their identity proof.

Police said they visited the guest house regularly. Even on March 17, they had checked in and the woman had told her family that she was going to medicines.

Missing report lodged by woman’s husband

Police said the woman got married in 2017 and had two children with her husband.

He had lodged a missing complaint at the Barara police station in Ambala after finding his wife missing from home. She had left the house on the intervening night between March 18 and 19 while the family was asleep. On his complaint, a case under Section 346 of the IPC was registered at the Barara police station.

Her husband said he approached the police after finding her mobile phones switched off. He also contacted his in-laws and relatives, but found no clue about her whereabouts. On the evening of March 19, Panchkula police informed him that her body had been found.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings into the matter.