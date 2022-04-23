America supports its Sikhs: US lawmaker on recent hate crime incidents
AMRITSAR: Amid recent incidents of hate crime against the Sikh community in the US, American lawmaker Kirsten Gillibrand, during her visit to the Golden Temple here, on Friday said that America supports its Sikhs and the country has made a provision for the community members to wear their religious headgear while they serve in the Armed forces.
New York senator Gillibrand paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with four other US lawmakers- New Jersey senator Cory Booker, Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Arizona senator Mark Kelly and New York-17 representative congressman Mondaire Jones.
Responding to a query on the hate crime incidents the Sikhs have been facing in the US and the restrictions imposed on them, Gillibrand said, “with regard to America and Sikh people there, we support our Sikhs. I serve on the Armed Forces Committee there and we made a provision that all Sikhs can wear their religious head coverings (turban) while they serve.”
Before paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, the US delegation visited the community kitchen. They also paid their respects at the Akal Takht. They were honoured with Siropa (robe of honour), replica of the Golden Temple and books related to the Sikh faith.
“We have come to worship, and we have not only been inspired by what we have seen here but are also amazed after visiting this holy place.
The generosity of the (Sikh) community to provide food (langar) for anyone who wants food, to work together to make sure millions of people can be fed right here from the community kitchen and to allow millions of people from across the world to worship in this most sacred and special place. We are honoured to be here and we are grateful,” she said.
On the Ukraine crisis, Gillibrand said, “all God loving people of the world should support those who have been unfairly attacked.”
Prior to this, Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and MLA Baljinder Kaur received them at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here. They accompanied them during their visit to the shrine.
The delegation also included the family members of senators and chargé d’affaires, US Embassy, New Delhi, Ms Patricia Lacina, political officer US Embassy Dane Robbins and political officer US Embassy, Coberly Travis.
-
Calcutta HC asks IPS officer Damayanti Sen to supervise 5th Bengal rape probe
The Calcutta high court on Friday told special commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, to oversee the investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 40-year-old woman in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The woman was allegedly gang-raped on April 8 by her brother-in-law and his relative. The court's orders on Friday came during a hearing into a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into the case.
-
Chandigarh: Rooftop solar plant inaugurated at Model jail
To commemorate World Earth Day, A 350 kWp rooftop solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant was inaugurated at Model Jail Complex, Sector 51, on Friday. The project has been designed and executed by Chandigarh Renewable Science & Technology Promotion Society. The plant will generate a minimum 4,20,000 kWh (units) per year with 17% module efficiency. A total of 2,000 saplings were planted.
-
HC asks IIM Rohtak director to respond to show-cause notice within a week
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma to respond to a show-cause notice by the central government within a week. However, it also restrained the Centre from taking any action pursuant to the show-cause notice till the next date of hearing in July. Sharma had approached the high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
-
Key witness in wife’s murder, man shot dead outside Sonepat court
A 43-year-old man, who was a key witness in his wife's murder case, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne assailants at a district complex in Sonepat in broad day light on Friday. The incident took place near lawyers' chamber number 207. The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash, of Mukimpur village in Sonepat's Rai. On July 6 last year, Vijaypal had invited his daughter Kanika to celebrate her birthday the next day.
-
Panjab University further reduces rates at messes, canteens
Following multiple protests by student bodies demanding complete rollback of hike in rates at messes and canteens, Panjab University on Friday reduced the rates slightly. Following a meeting with the student bodies, the charges for regular meal for boys were reduced from ₹40 to ₹39 for girls from ₹38.50 to ₹37.50. The decision, however, drew criticism from the student bodies, who were quick to demand that pre-Covid rates be reinstated.
