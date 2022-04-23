America supports its Sikhs: US lawmaker on recent hate crime incidents

AMRITSAR: Amid recent incidents of hate crime against the Sikh community in the US, American lawmaker Kirsten Gillibrand, during her visit to the Golden Temple here, on Friday said that America supports its Sikhs and the country has made a provision for the community members to wear their religious headgear while they serve in the Armed forces.

New York senator Gillibrand paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with four other US lawmakers- New Jersey senator Cory Booker, Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Arizona senator Mark Kelly and New York-17 representative congressman Mondaire Jones.

Responding to a query on the hate crime incidents the Sikhs have been facing in the US and the restrictions imposed on them, Gillibrand said, “with regard to America and Sikh people there, we support our Sikhs. I serve on the Armed Forces Committee there and we made a provision that all Sikhs can wear their religious head coverings (turban) while they serve.”

Before paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, the US delegation visited the community kitchen. They also paid their respects at the Akal Takht. They were honoured with Siropa (robe of honour), replica of the Golden Temple and books related to the Sikh faith.

“We have come to worship, and we have not only been inspired by what we have seen here but are also amazed after visiting this holy place.

The generosity of the (Sikh) community to provide food (langar) for anyone who wants food, to work together to make sure millions of people can be fed right here from the community kitchen and to allow millions of people from across the world to worship in this most sacred and special place. We are honoured to be here and we are grateful,” she said.

On the Ukraine crisis, Gillibrand said, “all God loving people of the world should support those who have been unfairly attacked.”

Prior to this, Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and MLA Baljinder Kaur received them at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here. They accompanied them during their visit to the shrine.

The delegation also included the family members of senators and chargé d’affaires, US Embassy, New Delhi, Ms Patricia Lacina, political officer US Embassy Dane Robbins and political officer US Embassy, Coberly Travis.