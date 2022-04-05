Amid coal crisis, high water level in Bhakra, Ranjit Sagar reservoirs a relief for beleaguered PSPCL
Amid coal crisis and power tariff going through the roof, the high water level in Bhakra and Ranjit Sagar Dam (RSD) reservoirs has come as a major relief for beleaguered Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
The water level in the three reservoirs of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are better placed as compared to the previous year and there may be more generation from hydro plants this year during the paddy season.
On Monday, the water level in Bhakhra reservoir was 1,570 ft, 36 ft higher than the level at the same time last year1,534 ft.
The reservoir level in Ranjit Sagar Dam is 1,669 ft, which is 30 ft higher than the corresponding period on the same day last year. Similarly, Pong dam had water level at 1322.43 ft, 24 ft higher than the last year.
The filling season of reservoirs would begin from June 1, and extend up to September 20.
As per the central water commission (CWC) weekly report ending March 31, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are among those states which have better storage than the previous year for the corresponding period. However, the storage during the current year is better than the corresponding period of last year but it is less than the average storage of last ten years during the corresponding period.
These days water inflow is more than water usage at these
The initial long range monsoon forecast is expected in about two weeks and only then the picture about the water level during the paddy season will be clear. In case of a normal monsoon, power generation from hydro stations will offset shortage of thermal generation to some extent due to likely coal problems.
“Amid the coal crisis and higher electricity rates, Punjab is finding it hard to meet the rising power demand. In such a scenario, it is good news for Punjab, as it has the largest share in the BBMB, and the RSD works as a peaking station during summer to meet the power demand,” said a PSPCL official. He said that the PSPCL was already using the RSD when some private plants faced a coal crunch.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics