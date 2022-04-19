Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children.
The adviser directed the health department to adopt a pro-active approach for early vaccination of eligible children in Chandigarh.
“Due to good coverage of vaccination among adults before the third wave of the pandemic, which had peaked in January this year, the hospitalisation and fatality rates remained low. Now, efforts should be made to vaccinate all eligible children within 15 days. For this, camps should be organised in schools and assistance from NGOs/religious organisations should be obtained,” he said.
The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The older children are being provided Covaxin vaccine, while the younger lot are being administered Corbevax. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
But four months on, Chandigarh has been able to fully inoculate only 52% children in the 15-18 age group category, where the target is 72,000, though the first dose coverage has reached 90%.
In the 12-15 age group category, the target population is 45,000, but a month on only 29% have gotten the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 0.47%.
Wear masks in public, advises health secretary
UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Monday advised the residents of Chandigarh to wear face masks while visiting crowded places. “Masks should be worn, especially in closed environments like buses, trains, aircraft, cabs, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, classrooms, offices and indoor gatherings. If cases increase in Chandigarh in the coming days, we will make masks compulsory again,” he said.
Seven new cases in Chandigarh tricity
Even as Covid-19 cases are spiking in the national capital region, the Chandigarh tricity area continued to report less than 10 infections for the 23rd straight day.
A total of seven people were found infected on Monday – four from Mohali and three from Chandigarh.
Panchkula logged no new case for the fourth consecutive day. However, tricity’s active cases rose from 33 to 35 in the past 24 hours.
Among these 35 patients, 21 are recuperating in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and three in Panchkula.
-
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
-
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
-
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
-
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
-
Furore over poor sanitation at Mohali MC House meeting
Pandemonium marked the monthly House meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday, with opposition councillors vehemently voicing concerns over the deteriorating sanitation in the city. In the Mohali MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 seats, the Azad group, led by MLA Kulwant Singh, 10, while the remaining three are independents. Independent councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said MC's sanitation department was not working efficiently to remove garbage from the roadsides and parks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics