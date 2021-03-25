Amid Covid surge, J&K reports 1,010 fresh cases in a week

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases with 1,010 infections being reported from the Union Territory in the last week. .

Doctors and health experts say warning standard operating procedures (SoPs) could cause an increase infections Most cases have been reported from Kashmir, Srinagar in particular. From March 17 to 23, Kashmir has detected 807 new cases while 203 tested positive in Jammu.

Government Medical College social and preventive medicine head of department and Srinagar nodal officer Dr Saleem Khan said it looks like a second-wave phenomenon. “People should not take any chances and follow all SoPs.”

Another senior doctor at Government Medical College, Baramulla, said people are increasingly reporting to the outpatient department with Covid-like symptoms. “For some time, the graph of covid-19 patients had declined to a large extent.Now, we have started getting new cases again.”

As many as 5,15,163 people have received their first dose while 1,23,952 people have also received their second shot. At present, the vaccination drive is taking place at 817 centres. Officials say around 81% frontline workers have been inoculated.

Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, director general family welfare, MCH and immunisation, said that more than six lakh people have received the vaccinated J&K. “In coming days, more people will be vaccinated which will help to curb the spread of the disease.”