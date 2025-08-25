Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal: BBMB keeps close watch, says Bhakra water level to be maintained at 1,667 ft

As the incessant rainfall in the catchment of the Bhakra Dam reservoir built over the Sutlej river continues, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to maintain the water level of Bhakra Dam reservoir to 1,667.20 feet despite having 12.80 feet of space left. As the incessant rainfall in the catchment of the Bhakra Dam reservoir built over the Sutlej river continues, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to maintain the water level of Bhakra Dam reservoir to 1,667.20 feet despite having 12.80 feet of space left. (HT File)

The BBMB continues to release surplus 7,000 cusecs water from the floodgates on the top of the dam. The floodgates were opened for the first time in two years on August 19, and there are no immediate plans to shut the floodgates as the reservoir continues to receive 48,000 cusecs of water.

As per data sourced from the BBMB, a week back the water level was rising at least 2 feet every day which after the release of water from the spillways (floodgates) is rising at 0.24 feet per day. What worries the BBMB is that on the corresponding day last year the level of water was 1,635 feet, which is 32 feet less than the current levels of 1,667.20 feet.

“We still have a long filing season to go until September 20, and heavy rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh, so we do not want to take any chance,” said an official of the BBMB, adding that the partner states have agreed in the technical committee meeting (TCM) to release water for the safety of the dam.

The last time Bhakra’s floodgates were opened was on August 13, 2023, when water levels had touched 1,672 feet. However, that release was limited to 8,000 cusecs through the gates as part of a trial run. In contrast, the current discharge is both larger and strategic, tied to real-time inflow management and regional flood preparedness.

So far the release of water released from Bhakra Dam reservoir into Sutlej river has not led to any floods downstream because according to the BBMB officials, the release is manageable, because smaller rivulets such as Sirsa and Swan are receiving limited water. Bhakra Dam receives 70% of water from the melting of snowfall in the glaciers and 30% from the rainfall.

“In case these two rivers are spate and Sutlej also receives heavy flows, it leads to flooding in Rupnagar and surrounding districts,” said an official of the state irrigation department.

However, the flow of water from Sutlej into Harike, which is also getting water from Beas river released from the Pong Dam is causing flooding in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district. Release of water from the floodgates at Pong Dam has been reduced to 45,000 cusecs from 65,000 cusecs. BBMB officials said that the releases from the floodgates will continue until rainfall stops in the catchment of the Beas river.