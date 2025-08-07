Amid monsoon fury, experts call for corrective measures in Himachal

The recent incident of monsoon fury has sent the alarm bells ringing with experts batting for immediate corrective steps to control the destruction in the hill state. A girl makes way through the debris in flood-ravaged Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. (PTI)

The state, this monsoon season has witnessed 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts and 51 landslides so far, causing loss of more than ₹1,900 crore.

Calling for urgent action, Suresh Atri, principal scientific officer, department of environmental science and technology, stressed on better watershed management and strict protection of natural drainage systems. “We must keep our water channels and watersheds clear. Water must flow out without obstruction,” he advised.

Explaining the reasons behind the monsoon fury being faced by the state, Atri, said, “The Arabian Sea has warmed significantly, and this affects the western disturbances, which bring rain. When these disturbances interact with the monsoon, especially in a delayed fashion, the result is catastrophic, intense rainfall, landslides, and floods. This exact combination led to widespread destruction last year and is repeating again.”

“In 2023, similar patterns led to devastating flash floods in Mandi district and even in parts of Uttarakhand, wiping out entire villages. The damage in Himachal alone crossed ₹10,000 crore last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government is mulling to bring in a legislation to check unplanned construction and promote safe construction activities, including construction of houses at least 100 metres away from the rivers and rivulets, along with checking unscientific muck dumping that is leading to damages and stressed on a scientific mechanism for its disposal to prevent further damages.

“The state government is also shifting government offices outside Shimla to reduce urban congestion, encouraging afforestation with community participation that include incentives for protecting saplings for three years and new silviculture policies aimed at replacing overly mature trees that are causing landslides,” said principal advisor (media) Naresh Chauhan.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had flagged the ecological imbalance in Himachal, while cautioning that the entire state may “vanish in thin air” if the situation does not change, had asked the state to file a detailed affidavit before the court before the next hearing scheduled for August 25.

Chauhan added, “Many trees in Shimla are over 100 years old and their weight is triggering slope failures.” The Supreme Court has also questioned ongoing hydropower projects, road widening, and mining are being carried out scientifically.