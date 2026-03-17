₹6-crore Japanese Garden cries for attention

Once envisioned as a serene urban retreat inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics, the Japanese Garden in Chandigarh is today showing signs of neglect, raising concerns among visitors about the upkeep of one of the city’s unique public spaces. Residents say the neglect has diminished the charm of the place. (HT Photo)

Spread across 13 acres, the garden was developed at a cost of ₹6 crore and inaugurated on November 7, 2014, by then UT Administrator Shivraj Patil. Designed with distinct elements of Japanese architecture, the park features pagoda-style towers, waterfalls, water bodies, a meditation centre, a Buddha idol and ornamental golden bamboo. It was developed in two phases, with the second phase opening to the public on June 4, 2016. Both sections are connected by a tunnel decorated with Japanese-style paintings. The garden was conceptualised to introduce authentic Japanese architecture, landscaping and cultural elements to the region while offering residents a tranquil space for recreation and meditation.

However, visitors say the garden no longer reflects the tranquil atmosphere it was meant to offer. During a recent visit, several structures appeared weathered, and some water bodies that once formed a central part of the landscape were found dry. The lack of functioning water features and visible wear in parts of the park has diminished the experience for many visitors.

Sankalp, a sanitation worker nearby, said the space has gradually lost some of its charm. “Earlier the water features and greenery created a very peaceful environment. Now most of the fountains do not work and parts of the garden look worn out. It still attracts people, but better maintenance would make a big difference,” he said.

Officials from the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) attribute the situation partly to financial constraints faced in the civic body’s budget last year. The budget for repairs is allocated collectively, with a portion used for repair and maintenance works across various public spaces, including the Japanese Garden.

MC sub-divisional officer Kirandeep, who oversees the maintenance work in the area, said efforts to improve the condition of the garden are underway. According to the official, around five to six staff members have been deployed for its upkeep, and restoration work is being carried out in phases.

The civic body is also considering proposals to make the garden more accessible by introducing ramps and other features aimed at making the space disabled-friendly, though the plans are still at a preliminary stage and have not yet been finalised.

While the garden’s distinctive design continues to attract visitors and photography enthusiasts, many hope that ongoing restoration efforts will soon return the park to the peaceful and picturesque destination it was originally intended to be.