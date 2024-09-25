Amid SADA row, Gunehar panchayat demands recognition in Paragliding events

Amid the ongoing controversy over the inclusion of Gunehar village, near Kangra’s Bir Billing area, under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA), the village grampanchayat has passed a resolution stating that the name “Gunehar Billing” must be included in all paragliding events. Himachal attracts thousands of adventure seekers every year, including paragliding enthusiasts from across the world. (HT Photo)

The resolution also demands that the panchayat receive revenue from the barrier installed at the Billing valley takeoff site, which falls under its jurisdiction and have threatened to close the site if their demands are not met.

Residents of Gunehar village have expressed their discontent with the SADA inclusion and have protested against the decision for several weeks, claiming it was made without proper consultation.

The resolution, which was also submitted to the local SDM, also demanded that Gunehar village should not be included in SADA. Anjana Devi, president of Gunehar gram panchayat said that they oppose the move and want the government to not include Gunehar in SADA. “We have been protesting against the move because we do not think that it will benefit us,” she said.

“We are not against paragliding activities here but our panchayat should also benefit. The take-off site (Billing) comes under our panchayat and we want that our youth should also get employment opportunities. We have demanded that the panchayat should also get revenue from the barrier installed for Billing valley which is the take-off site for paragliding,” she said.

She also said that since the take-off site falls under their panchayat, Gunehar’s name should also be mentioned in paragliding events. “We will stop the take-off site if our demands are not met,” she said.

The paragliding activities resumed last week after two months suspension owing to the monsoon season and are expected to see an increase in the coming days with the Paragliding World Cup being held from November 2 in Bir Billing.

