Amid sporadic violence, poor turnout, AAP sweeps Patiala MC polls

Amid sporadic incidents of violence and subpar voter turnout, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a decisive victory in the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) elections, winning 35 of the 45 seats that went to polls on Saturday. Police personnel try to control a clash between workers of political parties during MC elections in Patiala on Saturday. (PTI)

The AAP had already secured wins on eight seats unopposed, taking its tally to 43 in the 60-member house.

The elections to seven seats were deferred by the state government after a Punjab and Haryana high court order.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress won four seats each, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged two. The Congress had secured a majority in the last MC elections in Jalandhar.

The elections were marred by incidents of violence as the situation turned chaotic in several areas.

In ward number 34, BJP candidate Sushil Kumar climbed atop a polling centre and attempted self-immolation, accusing AAP workers of violence.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh intervened and detained Kumar. The BJP has written to the state election commission, seeking action against the police over what they said was Kumar’s ‘illegal’ detention.

In Jujhar Nagar, a clash broke out between workers of the BJP and the AAP. According to reports, an unidentified person allegedly fired two shots during the clash. However, no injuries were reported from the spot.

In ward number 15, violence escalated and the windowpanes of some parked cars were smashed. Stone pelting resulting in multiple injuries was reported in the Ablowal area.

The incidents come a day after the Punjab and Haryana high court criticised the Patiala police for failing to prevent violence during the nomination process on December 16.

BJP candidates had approached the High Court, accusing AAP workers of preventing them from filing nominations. They alleged that supporters of the ruling party tore the nominations papers of their (BJP) candidates on the final day of filing.

On polling day, miscreants armed with sticks and rods were seen causing chaos on the streets despite police presence.

BJP moves EC over AAP MLAs ‘norm violation’

Senior BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur accused AAP MLAs Gurlal Ghanaur and Chetan Singh Jouramajra of ‘intimidating’ voters in ward number 40. She said that the MLAs were not voters in the area and violated norms by entering the ward after campaigning had ended. BJP filed a formal complaint with the state election commissioner.