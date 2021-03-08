IND USA
Congress legislator’s along with CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha staging a walkout from the assembly during the budget session in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Amid walkout, HP Assembly adopts Bill providing for MC polls on party symbol

Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator Rakesh Singha said the Bill that was brought in haste was driven by political motivation rather than legal logic
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:17 PM IST

The state Assembly on Monday adopted the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation, (Amendment) Act, 2021, providing for election to municipal corporations on party symbol and reservation for other backward classes for the mayor’s post, despite the Opposition staging a walkout.

The Bill was introduced in the house and put up for discussion by urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj after the question hour. Raising an objection, Congress legislator from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi asked why the government wanted to delegate powers to deputy commissioners in some matters. He also demanded that the bill should be sent to a select committee of the Vidhan Sabha before passing.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator Rakesh Singha said the Bill that was brought in haste was driven by political motivation rather than legal logic. “The new laws give powers to deputy commissioners whom the government can easily influence. If the government shows the force of majority and tries to pass this law in this form, I will not hesitate to approach the court,” he said.

Responding to the Opposition’s objections, Bhardwaj said there was a need to enact a law regarding the municipal corporation as four new civic bodies had been formed in the state. “There is a provision in the law of the corporation that says elections can be held on the political party’s election symbol. Deputy commissioners have been conferred powers related to disqualification. This provision can be made so that no officer below the rank of deputy commissioner can exercise the disqualification clause. As far as reservation is concerned, it is a provision in the Act,” said Bhardwaj.

Kinnaur legislator Negi again raised an objection stating that the Bill was not tabled in the house giving time to the legislator to study it.

“It was not there on the e-Vidhan portal. Opposition members were not even aware of it. Therefore, the Bill should be sent to the Select Committee for rectification. If government wants to pass the bill forcefully then it is wrong. This is a black law,” he said.

Countering the allegation, Bhardwaj said that the Bill was introduced in the house as per the rules, to which leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said an amendment to the Bill can be passed even after two days. “The amendments in the law have been brought as per the law ,” said Bhardwaj.

The Bill was passed with voice vote amid the walkout by Congress leaders and the CPI(M) legislator.

Monday’s tally in the state has been the highest since August last year and this is the fourth time this year that the daily cases have gone above the 1,000-mark.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 7 months; tally nearing 190,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Out of the fresh cases registered in the state, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar contributed the maximum (271) followed by other districts such as Hoshiarpur (200), Jalandhar (191), Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (107) and Ludhiana (92).
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal before presenting the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government’s fifth budget as the state heads for elections early next year. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab to waive farm loans worth 1,186 cr of 1.13 lakh farmers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:02 PM IST
State finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal makes populist announcements as he presents the fifth budget of Capt Amarinder Singh government as Punjab heads into election year
An all-woman contingent of Himachal Pradesh Police during a motorcycle show in Shimla to mark Women’s Day. The state is among the first in the country to have recruited women in its police service. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal celebrates role of women police personnel

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:11 AM IST
28 officers to be felicitated as all-women contingent, motorcycle show take centrestage on the Ridge
Women protesters at a grain market in Barnala district before leaving for Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Hundreds of Punjab women leave for Delhi’s Tikri border to mark International Women’s Day

By Avtar Singh, Barnala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Activists under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha travel in buses, tractor-trailers and other vehicles via the Khanauri border in Sangrur district
Farmers shout slogans at the site during a protest against new farm laws at Singhu border near Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Women to take centrestage at farmer protest sites at Delhi borders today

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Thousands of women farmers especially from Punjab and Haryana will congregate at Delhi’s borders on Monday and the day will be entirely dedicated to women farmers, activists and students, farmer leaders said
Mandi Gobindgarh is among Punjab’s nine non-attainment cities. Non-attainment cities are those which consistently fail to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM 10 or NO2. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

86% Mandi Gobindgarh industries issued show-cause notices for causing pollution

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:33 AM IST
These units failed to switch over to piped natural gas from coal, says Punjab Pollution Control Board in an action taken report submitted to National Green Tribunal
Volunteers taking care of potato fields of farmers at Andlu village in Ludhiana’s Raikot. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Villagers pitch in take care of land of farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:24 AM IST
From arranging labour for the farms to spraying pesticides, fertilisers and feed for their cattle, villagers take care of everything, so that the protesting farmers don’t have to worry about their fields back home
Government Sports Senior Secondary School, Ghudda, in Bathinda district. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Staff salaries not paid for 6 months, Bathinda govt sports school stares at uncertainty

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The arrears of employees at the institute, run by a local committee headed ex-officio by the deputy commissioner, have piled up to 83 lakh and the state government has yet not released any grant
The state’s rising outstanding liabilities has been a matter of concern for the past several years (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget today, focus likely on agri sector, jobs & healthcare

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:01 AM IST
This will be the last budget of the present Amarinder Singh govt as assembly polls are due next year
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh
chandigarh news

Amarinder sets 7-point agenda for his govt in final year before polls

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Pointing out that of the 546 promises that his party had made in the manifesto during the 2017 state elections, Capt Amarinder said that the remaining commitments will also be fulfilled in the time left.
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Mohali’s public libraries closed for over a year

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Residents say the libraries are not being opened on the pretext of the pandemic, but in reality, there is no staff to maintain them
On December 11, 2017, the victim, who was posted as assistant manager with Oriental Bank of Commerce in Palampur, Kangra, was returning to his house when his bike was hit by a four-wheeler. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tribunal awards 83L to kin of banker killed in mishap

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of 82
The highest reserve price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose only)
chandigarh news

96 liquor vends to be auctioned in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Chandigarh excise and taxation department is putting 96 liquor vends on auction for the next fiscal, up from 94 in 2020-21
A minimum of 33% of the Seed Fund interest-free loans will be dedicated to women-led startups. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Women-led ventures to get a boost in Chandigarh Startup Policy 2021

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The policy will provide for incentives over and above the Startup India Action Plan of the Government of India
Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

23 govt school students, five teachers test positive in Kaithal

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Twenty-three students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at a government school in Kaithal on Sunday
