Amid walkout, HP Assembly adopts Bill providing for MC polls on party symbol
The state Assembly on Monday adopted the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation, (Amendment) Act, 2021, providing for election to municipal corporations on party symbol and reservation for other backward classes for the mayor’s post, despite the Opposition staging a walkout.
The Bill was introduced in the house and put up for discussion by urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj after the question hour. Raising an objection, Congress legislator from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi asked why the government wanted to delegate powers to deputy commissioners in some matters. He also demanded that the bill should be sent to a select committee of the Vidhan Sabha before passing.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator Rakesh Singha said the Bill that was brought in haste was driven by political motivation rather than legal logic. “The new laws give powers to deputy commissioners whom the government can easily influence. If the government shows the force of majority and tries to pass this law in this form, I will not hesitate to approach the court,” he said.
Responding to the Opposition’s objections, Bhardwaj said there was a need to enact a law regarding the municipal corporation as four new civic bodies had been formed in the state. “There is a provision in the law of the corporation that says elections can be held on the political party’s election symbol. Deputy commissioners have been conferred powers related to disqualification. This provision can be made so that no officer below the rank of deputy commissioner can exercise the disqualification clause. As far as reservation is concerned, it is a provision in the Act,” said Bhardwaj.
Kinnaur legislator Negi again raised an objection stating that the Bill was not tabled in the house giving time to the legislator to study it.
“It was not there on the e-Vidhan portal. Opposition members were not even aware of it. Therefore, the Bill should be sent to the Select Committee for rectification. If government wants to pass the bill forcefully then it is wrong. This is a black law,” he said.
Countering the allegation, Bhardwaj said that the Bill was introduced in the house as per the rules, to which leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said an amendment to the Bill can be passed even after two days. “The amendments in the law have been brought as per the law ,” said Bhardwaj.
The Bill was passed with voice vote amid the walkout by Congress leaders and the CPI(M) legislator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 7 months; tally nearing 190,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab to waive farm loans worth ₹1,186 cr of 1.13 lakh farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal celebrates role of women police personnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Punjab women leave for Delhi’s Tikri border to mark International Women’s Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to take centrestage at farmer protest sites at Delhi borders today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
86% Mandi Gobindgarh industries issued show-cause notices for causing pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villagers pitch in take care of land of farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Staff salaries not paid for 6 months, Bathinda govt sports school stares at uncertainty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab budget today, focus likely on agri sector, jobs & healthcare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amarinder sets 7-point agenda for his govt in final year before polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali’s public libraries closed for over a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh tribunal awards ₹83L to kin of banker killed in mishap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96 liquor vends to be auctioned in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women-led ventures to get a boost in Chandigarh Startup Policy 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 govt school students, five teachers test positive in Kaithal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox