Amit Shah announces land for additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced land for setting up an additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar promptly took to Twitter to thank Shah on behalf of the people of Haryana for accepting the state government’s demand and announcing land for the construction of the additional assembly building in Chandigarh.
Shah was chairing the Northern Zone Council meeting at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
Explaining the need for the new additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Khattar said that a new delimitation is proposed in 2026, on the basis of which the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in 2029. It is estimated that according to the population of Haryana in the new delimitation, the number of assembly constituencies will be 126 and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies will be 14.
Need to create more space
At present, there are 90 MLAs in the Haryana assembly. “Yet, there is not enough space available in the existing building to even accommodate these 90 MLAs. It is also not possible to expand this building, because it is a heritage one. It is, therefore, requested that sufficient space may be given in Chandigarh for the construction of a new additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” Khattar said.
He requested that the entire share of Haryana should be provided in the existing building also. “Even after 56 years have passed, we have not got our complete rights. The 24,630 square feet area in the assembly building was given to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. But the 20 rooms that came to our share are still in the possession of the Punjab assembly. There is not enough space for our employees as well as for meetings of legislators, ministers and committees,” he said in a release.
Urging the Union home minister’s intervention, Khattar had earlier said: “Therefore, we have demanded land from the Chandigarh administration to construct an additional building for the smooth functioning of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. The land has also been identified for this. The home minister is requested to intervene in this matter and get us land for the additional building of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha,” said the chief minister.
Chandigarh admn allots 10-acre site
Khattar and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had visited the proposed site for the construction of a new legislative assembly building in June. The proposed site is situated near the railway station traffic light point on IT Park road.
Last month, the speaker had said that the Chandigarh administration has agreed to allot a 10-acre site to the Haryana government for the construction of the new assembly building. The CM and the speaker held discussions with the Chandigarh administration officials about the two other sites. Khattar took detailed information about the sites from officials of the urban planning department, Chandigarh. He also enquired about the length, width and other measurements of the site covering 10-acre land. Officials apprised the CM about ownership of the land and other formalities.
12 students arrested for selling ganja in Mangaluru
The city crime branch police on Saturday arrested 12 students for possessing ganja and for their involvement in the supply of the narcotic substance to students and the public in the city. A police team led by CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI B Rajendra arrested the students from an apartment at Sooterpete in Valencia in the city. Police said all students were residents of Kerala.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
MSInS and GAME sign MoU to promote entrepreneurship in Maharashtra Pune: Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship to promote startup and entrepreneurship in the state. TiE Pune goes global Pune: TiE Pune Nurture mentoring programme for entrepreneurs is now being offered across the globe to all the 62 TiE chapters worldwide.
Startup Mantra: Unlock trapped cash through ‘Cashinvoice’
Identifying these gaps in supply chain financing, Cashinvoice, a digital invoice and supply chain finance marketplace designed to unlock trapped cash in the supply chain was launched in 2018 by Arun Poojari and Shrinivas Kasar. The Pune-based supply chain financing platform enables comprehensive payable and receivable management solutions that digitize the way businesses pay and get paid. Servicing cost Cash flow management is a time-consuming activity that is often manual and prone to human errors.
20 take road trip from Pune to Hyderabad after flight cancelled last moment
The end moment cancellation of Alliance Air 9I868 Pune-Hyderabad flight at 11pm on Friday led 20 travellers to take the roadway to reach Hyderabad as no alternative flight was scheduled by the airline. The 20 passengers arranged for three private cars to start the journey to Hyderabad. It hasn't provided any official statement on the issue of cancellation so far. A few travellers, who were locals from Pune, returned to their homes.
EV sector witnesses significant employment growth; Bengaluru leads: Study
The electronic vehicle sector is witnessing significant employment growth in India with Bengaluru topping the list of cities, according to a study by CIEL Human Resources. Overall there was a 108 per cent increase (in the past two years) in average growth of employee in the electric vehicle space, according to the findings. The survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' was conducted among 15,200 employees over 52 companies, CIEL services stated.
