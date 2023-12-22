Amit Shah in Chandigarh today, to inaugurate 12 projects

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in the city on Friday to inaugurate 12 projects. Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Chandigarh on Friday to inaugurate 12 projects. (PTI File)

Shah, who will arrive around 4 pm, and will be in the city for nearly four hours during which he will inaugurate projects worth ₹332 crore.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The projects to be inaugurated include an extension of the Himalaya Boys hostel in Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, sewage treatment plant at Diggian, augmentation of the existing STP Plant at Raipur Kalan, augmentation of the existing STP plant at Raipur Khurd, extension of workshop block in Central Polytechnic (diploma wing) in CCET, engineering department in Sector 26, construction of administrative block-C in CCET-26 (degree wing), engineering department, 192 T-II, houses the engineering department and extension of the Government Middle School, Palsora, Sector 56. He will also lay the foundation stone of the sewerage treatment plant-cum-effluent treatment plant, engineering department, Government High School at Sarangpur, and Government High School at Karsan.