Armed robbers hold GST officer’s family hostage, loot gold and cash in Alwar

Three armed robbers allegedly stormed the home of a GST assistant commissioner in Rajasthan’s Alwar, tied up and threatened his family at gunpoint for one-and-a-half hours, and fled with around 15 tolas of gold jewellery, cash and other valuables on Saturday morning, police said. Police officers said the robbers are suspected to have climbed onto the rooftop late on Friday and stayed hidden through the night.

The robbery took place at the residence of Om Prakash, an assistant commissioner in the GST department, in Shalimar Nagar.

Police officers said the robbers are suspected to have climbed onto the rooftop late on Friday and stayed hidden through the night. “Around 6 am on Saturday, when the family opened the rooftop gate, the three men allegedly entered the house at gunpoint,” said an officer.

“The robbers overpowered Om Prakash, his wife and children, tied up and gagged four family members, and assaulted them when they resisted. The robbers allegedly threatened to kill the family and to rape the officer’s wife if the family did not cooperate,” the officer added.

The robbers allegedly forced the woman to remove her jewellery before ransacking the house. “They escaped with around 15 tolas of gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth several lakhs of rupees,” a police officer said, adding that before fleeing, they allegedly warned the family against informing the police.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area and analysing technical evidence to identify and trace the accused.

Additional superintendent of police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said investigators are probing the case from all angles.