Amit Shah’s rallies will change political discourse in J&K: BJP leader Ravinder Raina

With “mission 50 plus” in mind J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Friday said that the recent three-day visit of union home minister Amit shah will change the political discourse in the union territory.

Addressing media persons here, Raina said, “People from Poonch, Mendhar, Surankote, Manjakote, Thanamandi, Darhal, Kotranka, Dhangri, Muradpur, Doongi, Chingus, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote, Budhal and Mogla-Tariath massively participated in the mega rally conducted at Rajouri making it a historic rally.”

“Similarly, people from Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora participated in the rally at Baramulla, making it another historic rally. These mega rallies will prove to be a turning point in the political scenario of Jammu and Kashmir. The enthusiasm of people in both rallies was unmatched. These rallies have verified the acceptance, faith and love of common people on the development policies of the Modi government,” he said.

“The Modi government has devoted itself to the welfare of every community of J&K beyond their region and religion. Modi ji has ensured development and encouragement policies for every individual from every section establishing its acceptability at ground level”, Raina said.