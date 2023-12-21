close_game
Amit Shah to participate in Int’l Geeta Mahotsav

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 21, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Officials said the minister will reach the town around 1.30 pm via helicopter and then will reach Purshottam Bagh at Brahmasarovar to attend the brainstorming session on Gita that will also be attended by Swami Gyananand and other seers from across the country

Ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s Friday visit to Kurukshetra to participate in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav (IGM), the deputy commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma reviewed the security arrangements.

Shah will chair a ‘Sant Sammelan’ on the sidelines of ongoing IGM.

Officials said the minister will reach the town around 1.30 pm via helicopter and then will reach Purshottam Bagh at Brahmasarovar to attend the brainstorming session on Gita that will also be attended by Swami Gyananand and other seers from across the country.

Superintendent police Surendra Singh Bhoria said in view of the security, police forces would be deployed on the route and venue of the event.

On Thursday, BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda will also visit Kurukshetra to attend the IGM.

Assam chief minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma will also attend the concluding event of IGM on Saturday.

