Amit Sharma posted as director census operations J&K, Ladakh

Amit Sharma, secretary to Mizoram government, information and communication technology department with additional charge of director census, Mizoram has proceeded on central deputation under CSS, as director census operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on full-time basis, said officials on Friday. Director census ops J&K, Ladakh, Amit Sharma (File)

Sharma has been asked to join new posting within a period of three weeks of issuance of a government order on Friday.

Sharma, who hails from J&K, has been posted as director census operations of J&K and Ladakh regions for a period of five years or till further posting, whichever is earlier.

During his past tenures, Amit Sharma has been known as go-getter, whether during his tenure in Mizoram or in Ladakh, he has contributed immensely towards various departmental activities and set highest standards of administration there, backed by visible growth and development.

Being an IT and Digital India champion which has been recognised numerous times at various national and international platforms, Sharma hold the unique distinction of consecutively serving three states in a row as IT secretary, beginning from J&K, followed by Ladakh and currently, Mizoram wherein he has brought great reforms, such as successful implementation of paperless office (e-Office) in Mizoram secretariat, pushing DigiLocker to new heights which has been recently awarded at national level, inking BHASHINI MoU with Government of India laying a strong foundation of missing multi-lingual platform in Mizoram, ensuring to work towards creating Mizo Fibre Grid Network to take fibre optic connectivity to each and every nook and corner of Mizoram.