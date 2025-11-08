Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amit Sharma posted as director census operations J&K, Ladakh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 06:48 am IST

Sharma has been asked to join new posting within a period of three weeks of issuance of a government order on Friday

Amit Sharma, secretary to Mizoram government, information and communication technology department with additional charge of director census, Mizoram has proceeded on central deputation under CSS, as director census operations, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on full-time basis, said officials on Friday.

Director census ops J&K, Ladakh, Amit Sharma (File)
Director census ops J&K, Ladakh, Amit Sharma (File)

Sharma has been asked to join new posting within a period of three weeks of issuance of a government order on Friday.

Sharma, who hails from J&K, has been posted as director census operations of J&K and Ladakh regions for a period of five years or till further posting, whichever is earlier.

During his past tenures, Amit Sharma has been known as go-getter, whether during his tenure in Mizoram or in Ladakh, he has contributed immensely towards various departmental activities and set highest standards of administration there, backed by visible growth and development.

Being an IT and Digital India champion which has been recognised numerous times at various national and international platforms, Sharma hold the unique distinction of consecutively serving three states in a row as IT secretary, beginning from J&K, followed by Ladakh and currently, Mizoram wherein he has brought great reforms, such as successful implementation of paperless office (e-Office) in Mizoram secretariat, pushing DigiLocker to new heights which has been recently awarded at national level, inking BHASHINI MoU with Government of India laying a strong foundation of missing multi-lingual platform in Mizoram, ensuring to work towards creating Mizo Fibre Grid Network to take fibre optic connectivity to each and every nook and corner of Mizoram.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amit Sharma posted as director census operations J&K, Ladakh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On