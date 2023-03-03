Amritpal calls on Akal Takht jathedar

AMRITSAR: Days after Akal Takht set up a panel to decide on the trend of carrying Guru Granth Sahib to the protest sites, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Friday called on the Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. This is for the first time that the two have met. The Sikh hardliner has a 2-hour meeting with Giani Harpreet Singh days after Akal Takht set up a committee to decide on carrying Guru Granth Sahib to protest sites (HT Photo)

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, storming Ajnala Police Station on February 23 carrying Guru Granth Sahib to secure the release of his aide. Punjab Police is yet to register any FIR in the case. The highest Sikh temporal seat set up the committee comprising the heads of Sikh organisations, including SGPC, Sikh scholars and activists after objections were raised by a section of the people over carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to the police station during the protest staged to ensure the release of Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan.

Along with his armed aides, Amritpal turned up at the Golden Temple on Friday. After paying obeisance there and Akal Takht, he had a meeting with the Jathedar at the Takht secretariat along with his few select aides.

About the meeting, which lasted for around two hours, Jathedar’s personal assistant Jaspal Singh, said, “Amritpal Singh came to the secretariat all of sudden, and incidentally, Jathedar Sahib was available. Discussions were held on gurmat (Sikh principles) and dharam parchar (spread of Sikh faith) on the occasion.”

After the meeting, Amritpal claimed, “It was a normal and informal meeting held in a cordial environment. Discussions were held on the present circumstances, our youth, panthic issues and the drug menace in Punjab. We were assured that the Akal Takht will continue to support the drive of organising Amrit Sanchar (initiation ceremonies) and drug de-addiction.” He ruled out the speculations that the meeting was about the issue of carrying Guru Granth Sahib to the protest sites.

