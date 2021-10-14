Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar: 3 held for robbing elderly trader of 5 lakh
Amritsar: 3 held for robbing elderly trader of 5 lakh

One of the accused was a worker in the store from where the elderly trader was to purchase clothes for his shop; Amritsar police have recovered 3.5 lakh from the homes of the three accused
Amritsar police have recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 lakh from the homes of the three accused held for robbing the elderly trader. (HT File)
Amritsar police have recovered 3.5 lakh from the homes of the three accused held for robbing the elderly trader.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing 5 lakh from an elderly trader, who was in Katra Jaimal Singh area three days ago for purchasing clothes for his shop.

The trader, identified as Jagjivan Singh of Anandpur Sahib, said that when he reached the street from where he used to purchase the clothes, all shops, except one, were closed.

As he was heading towards the lone shop that was open, a youth caught hold of him and snatched his cash bag.

During investigation, it came to fore that the crime was executed by three persons, of which one was a worker in the shop from where the victim used to regularly purchase clothes. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Kumar alias Suri, 21, the worker of the shop, and his accomplices Simarpreet Singh alias Ghugi, 22, Dinesh Kashyap alias Kali, 30.

Addressing a press conference, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Mukhwinder Singh said, “After examining the footage of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area, police traced the accused and recovered 3.5 lakh from their homes.

A case under Section 379-B (theft by force) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the E-Division police station against the trio.

Thursday, October 14, 2021
