Amritsar encounter: Goldy Brar told shooters to surrender, but they refused
Faridkot: Days after Punjab Police shot dead Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, Canada- based gangster Goldy Brar, who conspired the murder, claimed in a social media post that they contacted him during the police siege and refused to surrender.
A post uploaded on the social media account of Goldy Brar, which HT was not able to verify, said “Jagroop and Manpreet have done a lot for us and they will never forget it. We will stay in contact with their families.”
Brar claimed that when they were confronting the police, Roopa called him and informed that police has surrounded them. “I told him to surrender with assurance that I will get you out. But they refused and wanted to take police head-on. They continuously fought with police for hours,” he added in the post.
He further claimed there were eight persons who killed Moose Wala. However, police have identified six shooters and said that two modules were involved in the killing who were directly in touch with Goldy Brar.
Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. While, Mannu and Roopa were part of the Punjab module. Delhi Police had arrested Priyavrat, Ankit and Kashish. However, the sixth shooter Mundi is still absconding.
At one point in time, Roopa and Mannu had agreed to surrender in front of mediapersons, but soon changed their mind, according to a police officer who was part of the operation.
In his post, Goldy claimed the report saying that he did not answer Ankit’s Sirsa call and paid him money after the singer’s murder are incorrect. “They all are my brothers and I have already arranged everything for them,” he added.
A member of special investigation team (SIT) said that the claim of interaction of shooters with Goldy Brar can be confirmed after forensic analysis of the mobile phones recovered from the encounter spot. He said both had destroyed their mobile phones when police surrounded them.
-
ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%
Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday. The second and third positions were obtained by Bhargav Singla with 98.5 % and Punya Khurana with 98.25%, respectively, who are both student of Sat Paul Mittal School. While Saran is from non-medical, Bhargav and Punya are from commerce and humanities, respectively.
-
Amritsar encounter: Slain gangsters were staying in Punjab for drugs, say cops
Two gangsters, who were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Hoshiar Nagar village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar on Wednesday, were addicts and had been staying in the state for easy accessibility of drugs, police officials familiar with the matter said.
-
Ludhiana | Car workshop directed to refund ₹72, 000 to city man
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a local car workshop to refund ₹72, 000 to a city man and pay ₹5,000 compensation. Jagtar Singh of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against Chadha Supercar Private Limited., Radiant Toyota, Bhanohar, Ludhiana (opposite party 1 or OP1) and United India Insurance Company, Industrial Area, Ludhiana (OP 2). In this regard, information was also sent to the insurance company who appointed a surveyor.
-
Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body
Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.
-
Ludhiana | Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
