Amritsar: Gangster ‘trying to flee’ custody killed in shootout

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 31, 2024 07:06 AM IST

A gangster arrested in an arhtiya’s murder case was killed in a shootout with the police on the banks of Beas River in Amritsar on Wednesday when he and another accused in the case were trying to escape police custody, officials said.

The victim, Gurdeep Singh Gora, 40, was sitting in his shop when three bike-borne men arrived are opened fire at him. (HT File)
DIG (Border range) Satinder Singh said, “Gangsters Gursharan and Paras were taken to the spot to make some recoveries when the two picked up guns they had previously hidden in the bushes and fired at the cops in their attempt to flee. The police personnel fired in self-defence, killing Gursharan while Paras managed to jump into the river and escape.”

“Our teams are working to nab the other accused,” he added.

As per sources, both accused are associated with the Landa Harike gang.

They had been arrested in the broad daylight murder of an arhtiya in Sathiala village of Amritsar on October 22. The victim, Gurdeep Singh Gora, 40, was sitting in his shop when three bike-borne men arrived are opened fire at him. He died of bullet injuries on the spot.

