 Amritsar gun house robbery: 2 held, 12 weapons recovered
Amritsar gun house robbery: 2 held, 12 weapons recovered

Amritsar gun house robbery: 2 held, 12 weapons recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 07, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Unidentified persons had broken into the Royal Gun House and stolen weapons, ammunition, and cash on the intervening night of February 21 and 22.

In a major breakthrough in the Royal Gun House robbery, the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered 12 weapons and 21 cartilages from them.

One of the arrested men, Ajit Kumar, was also involved in the theft of 4.2 kg gold from the area of Police Station B Division in October 2023, the cops said, adding that the case was being investigated (HT Photo)
Unidentified persons had broken into the gun house and stolen weapons, ammunition, and cash on the intervening night of February 21 and 22. The arrested accused are Ajit Singh, 19, of Uttar Pradesh,who was residing in Kot Harnam Das, Amritsar, and Mandeep Kumar, 20, of Khaparkheri village in Amritsar Rural. Nine double barrel guns, three pump action guns, and a sharp weapon was recovered from the accused.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that it was the coordinated efforts of 10 teams of the Amritsar Commissionerate that contributed to the success of the operation. “The teams conducted technical and scientific investigations and pursued the accused across five states and UTs, ultimately leading to their arrest,” Yadav said.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police teams were led by deputy comissioner of police (DCP, City) Dr Pragya Jain and DCP (detective) Harpreet Singh Mander. “The teams, under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Prabhjot Singh Virk and ADCP (detective) Navjot Singh traced the suspects’ movements across multiple locations,” said Bhullar, adding that the accused had initially buried the stolen arms and ammunition in a pit adjoining the railway tracks near Sabji Mandi, Valla.

One of the arrested men, Ajit Kumar, was also involved in the theft of 4.2 kg gold from the area of Police Station B Division in October 2023, the cops said, adding that the case was being investigated.

