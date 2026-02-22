Amritsar: IED found 10 yards from Rayya police outpost, neutralised

A major terror attempt was foiled after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered near the Rayya police outpost, falling under Beas police station, in Amritsar late on Friday night, officials said. The IED found at a distance of barely 10 yards from the Rayya police outpost was neutralised by bomb disposal squad on Saturday. (HT)

At around 10 pm on Friday, police received a tip-off that a suspicious object was outside the Rayya police post. Following the recovery, security agencies cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation, the police added.

Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sohail Mir said the suspicious object recovered from the spot turned out to be an IED.

“Acting swiftly on the input, more police teams immediately reached the spot and secured the area. The IED was found at a distance of barely 10 yards from the police outpost. On Saturday morning, a bomb disposal squad was called in, which safely neutralised and destroyed the IED on the spot,” the SSP said.

So far, no gang, militant group, or terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Following the recovery, security agencies have been put on high alert across the region. “Police are thoroughly scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the suspects, and search operations have been intensified,” the SSP added.

Overnight, the police enhanced security arrangements in and around the locality. Senior police officials refused to comment on the details of the case as the investigation is ongoing.

The SSP further said a case had been registered against unknown persons in Beas Police Station under relevant sections, and the investigation is underway to trace the elements who placed the IED.