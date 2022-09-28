Amritsar IED seizure: Key accused Satnam Singh sent to judicial custody

A local court on Tuesday sent Satnam Singh alias Honey, who was arrested by the state special operation cell for his alleged involvement in the Amritsar improvised explosive device (IED) case, to judicial custody.

Satnam, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district, was held on Saturday while trying to leave the country and sent to a four-day police remand.

An alleged aide of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, accused in over a dozen criminal cases including the attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali, he had allegedly provided a motorcycle to the accused who was arrested earlier for planting an IED under a Punjab Police sub-inspector’s SUV in Amritsar in August.

IED planted at Landa’s behest

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, meanwhile, said Satnam was in direct contact with Landa and executed the tasks on ground assigned by him.

Satnam was arrested a day after the arrest of main perpetrator, identified as Yuvraj Sabharwal, alias Yash, who along with another arrested accused, Deepak of Patti village in Tarn Taran, had planted the IED.

The DGP said a team from the operation cell, SAS Nagar, arrested Satnam following a intelligence that he was trying to flee to Dubai on a visa arranged by Landa,

Police said Satnam first came in contact with Landa at a mutual friend’s wedding back in 2015. He had previously been investigated alleged involvement in a 2021 murder.